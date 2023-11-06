Honasa Consumer IPO: Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been finalised over the weekend. The investors applied for the issue could check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The refund process is likely to have begun. As the company has switched to T+3 norms, Mamaearth listing date has been fixed for Tuesday, November 7 on NSE and BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamaearth IPO Subscription Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 31, and closed on Thursday, November 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamaearth IPO was completely booked on the last day, having struggled for the first two days. Within the first hour of opening, the employee and qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portions were oversubscribed. In the latter part of the day, the retail portion was gradually booked fully.

Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 7.61 times on day 3. Mamaearth IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 1.35 times, NII portion was subscribed 4.02 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 11.50 times, and employee portion was subscribed 4.87 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the day 2, Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 70% on day 2, and the issue was subscribed 13% on day 1.

The company reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not more than 15% for NII, and not more than 10% for retail investors. A discount of ₹30 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's check what does Mamaearth IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Honasa Consumer IPO GMP or grey market premium is +31, similar to the previous session. This indicates Mamaearth share price were trading at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth share price was indicated at ₹355 apiece, which is 9.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹324. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 15 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹31) is showing signals towards strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹47, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamaearth IPO details The Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh issue of shares worth ₹365 crore. The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. A number of other shareholders, including Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal, will be selling their stakes in the OFS.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the following goals: advertising costs to raise the company's brands' exposure and awareness; the amount of capital that the company will need to build up new EBOs; financial support for the establishment of new salons by the company's subsidiary, Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing Private Limited (BBlunt); general corporate objectives; and an unidentified inorganic acquisition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book-running lead managers of the Honasa Consumer IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited. The registrar of the offering is Kfin Technologies Limited.

