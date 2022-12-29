Mamaearth parent files IPO papers; Shilpa Shetty to sell stake2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM IST
- Mamaearth IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹400 crore
Popular brand Mamaearth's owner Honasa Consumer Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on Thursday with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering.
