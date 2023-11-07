Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts signal?
Honasa Consumer IPO GMP: Shares of Mamaearth parent company Honasa Consumer Limited are available at a premium of ₹31 in grey market today, say market observers
Honasa Consumer IPO: Listing date of Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer Limited on Indian exchanges has been fixed on 7th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "....effective from Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the equity shares of Honasa Consumer Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that Mamaearth IPO will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session on Tuesday. Honasa Consumer shares will list at Indian exchanges at around 9:45 AM whereas it will become available for trade at 10:00 AM on Tuesday.
