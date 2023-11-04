Mamamearth IPO share allotment finalised: Here’s how to check your application status
Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been finalised on Saturday, November 4. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd and on the websites of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Mamaearth IPO Allotment: Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth has finalised the share allotment of its recently concluded initial public offering (IPO). Mamaearth IPO opened for subscription on October 31 and closed on November 2.
