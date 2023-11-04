Mamaearth IPO Allotment: Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth has finalised the share allotment of its recently concluded initial public offering (IPO). Mamaearth IPO opened for subscription on October 31 and closed on November 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamaearth IPO share allotment has been finalised on Saturday, November 4. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The share allotment status can also be seen on the websites of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Investors can now find if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamaearth shares will be listed on BSE and NSE and the tentative listing date fixed on November 10.

If you have applied for the Mamaearth IPO, you can check your Mamaearth IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s how you can check the Mamaearth IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies’ website:

Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies website on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select any one of the 5 links given to see the status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select Honasa Consumer Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 4: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click “Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click “Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s how to check Mamaearth IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select ‘Equity’

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

Mamaearth IPO GMP Today Mamaearth IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹24 per share, as per market observers. This indicates the Mamaearth share price was trading at a premium of ₹24 apiece in the grey market on Saturday, November 4.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth shares is ₹348 apiece, which is 7.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹324.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.