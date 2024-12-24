Mamata Machinery IPO allotment date: The Mamata Machinery IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, December 24). The investors who applied for the issue can check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status in Mamata Machinery IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India. The Mamata Machinery IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, December 19, and closed on Monday, December 23. Mamata Machinery IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 194.95 times, as BSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The retail investor segment was subscribed to 138.08 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 274.38 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 235.88 times. The employee segment experienced a subscription rate of 153.27 times.

Investors can verify whether they have been allocated shares by looking at the basis of allocation. This also indicates the number of shares allocated in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not allocated, the company will start the application process. The shares must be credited to the demat accounts of the specified recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, December 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.

If you have applied for the Mamata Machinery IPO, you can do a Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to reach the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropdown menu; the name will be provided after the allocation procedure is finalized.

Step 3 Pick the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to verify the current status.

Step 4 Decide whether the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Please provide the details for the mode selected in Step 2.

How to check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Check the allotment page on BSE's official site - Online status check for Mamata Machinery IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the list provided under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium is +260. This indicates Mamata Machinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamata Machinery share price was indicated at ₹503 apiece, which is 107% higher than the IPO price of ₹243.

Based on the grey market activities observed over the past 11 sessions, the IPO GMP shows an upward trend today, indicating a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹75, while the maximum is ₹260, as per experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.