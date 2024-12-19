LIVE UPDATES

Mamata Machinery IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue fully subscribed within minutes. Retail portion booked over 2x

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Mamata Machinery IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Mamata Machinery IPO price band has been set at ₹ 230 to ₹ 243 per share. The company aims to raise ₹ 179.39 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares.