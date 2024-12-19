Mamata Machinery IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of plastic packaging maker Mamata Machinery Ltd is set to hit Dalal Street Street. The bidding for Mamata Machinery IPO commences today, December 19 and will conclude on December 23. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE, likely on December 17. Mamata Machinery IPO price band has been set at ₹230 to ₹243 per share and the IPO lot size is 61 shares. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹179.39 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares. Stay tuned to our Mamata Machinery IPO Day 1 Live Blog for the latest updates on Mamata Machinery IPO GMP, subscription status and other key details.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: Mamata Machinery shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a stellar grey market premium. Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today is ₹201 per share. This indicates that Mamata Machinery shares are trading at ₹444 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 83% to the IPO price of ₹243 per share.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: Mamata Machinery IPO has been fully subscribed within minutes of opening. The public issue has been booked 1.47 times so far. The public issue received bids for 76.22 lakh equity shares as against 51.78 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data till 10:36 AM. The IPO has been subscribed 2.29 times in the retail category, and 1.47 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category so far. The Employee portion is booked 3.38 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to bid for Mamata Machinery IPO.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: Mamata Machinery IPO has been subscribed 92% within half hour of opening. The public issue received bids for 47.64 lakh equity shares as against 51.78 lakh shares on the offer, as per NSE data till 10:30 AM. The IPO has been subscribed 1.35 times in the retail category, and 1.10 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to bid for Mamata Machinery IPO.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹179.39 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Mamata Machinery IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: Mamata Machinery IPO price band has been set at ₹230 to ₹243 per share and the IPO lot size is 61 shares. The minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,823.
Mamata Machinery IPO Live: Mamata Machinery IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, December 24. The company is likely to credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allottees on December 26 and initiate refunds onto unsuccessful bidders on the same day. Mamata Machinery IPO listing date is likely December 27. The equity shares of Mamata Machinery will be listed on BSE and NSE.
