Mamata Machinery IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, December 27) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Mamata Machinery's share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. Mamata Machinery share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from the BSE, shares of Mamata Machinery will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'T' Group of Securities. Additionally, trading members should be informed that this particular scrip will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2024.

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, December 24. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Thursday, December 26. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from institutional investors, Mamata Machinery IPO subscription status was 194.95 times on the final day of bidding on Monday, December 23.

Mamata Machinery IPO listing price prediction today Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox Prathamesh Masdekar notes that Mamata Machinery has generated significant interest from investors, with its IPO being oversubscribed by 194.95 times and anticipated to launch at a 107% premium over the upper price range. The company strategically aims to enhance relationships with its current customers and broaden its product offerings across different regions to foster growth. Mamata Machinery intends to acquire new clients and tap into emerging opportunities within its product areas by developing offerings that cater to customer demands.

To address increasing customer needs while boosting productivity and reducing costs, the company plans to enhance capacity utilization and ramp up production levels. Consequently, we advise investors who have received shares to maintain their positions from a medium to long-term outlook.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd Prashanth Tapse noted that although the stock market experienced a decline last week, Mamata Machinery received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors on the final day, achieving an overall subscription rate of 194 times. It is our belief that this high demand stems from reasonable valuations, offering new investors potential good listing gains.

Given the prevailing market sentiments and the substantial subscription interest, we anticipate that the company could debut with strong listing gains, with a high likelihood of yielding nearly 100% returns on its issue price. The expected listing gains are warranted, as we think the company has kept some value for new investors through reasonable valuations.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd Shivani Nyati stated that Mamata Machinery, a prominent exporter of machinery for producing bags and pouches, is poised for a successful debut on the stock market. The IPO received an exceptional response, with subscriptions reaching an astonishing 195 times and a remarkable grey market premium (GMP) of ₹255 (105%). The company's solid global footprint, which includes a manufacturing facility in the US, along with its steady increase in revenue and profits, highlights its strong fundamentals. The IPO's attractive valuation further boosts its appeal.

Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium is +260. This indicates Mamata Machinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamata Machinery share price was indicated at ₹503 apiece, which is 107% higher than the IPO price of ₹243.

Based on the grey market activities observed over the past 14 sessions, the IPO GMP shows an upward trend today, indicating a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹75, while the maximum is ₹260, as per experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Mamata Machinery IPO details.