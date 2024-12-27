Mamata Machinery Share Price Live Updates: Mamata Machinery IPO listing date is set for today (Friday, December 27) at 10:00 IST on the stock exchanges. As per the information on the BSE website, Mamata Machinery's stock will be available for listing in a designated pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trading. Today's share price of Mamata Machinery will be accessible for trading starting at 10:00 IST.
A notification from the BSE confirms that Mamata Machinery's shares will be listed and made available for trading on the Exchange under the 'T' Group of Securities. Furthermore, trading members should be aware that this specific stock will take part in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) planned for Friday, December 27, 2024.
Mamata Machinery IPO , which opened for subscription on Thursday, December 19, was booked 194.95 times on the last day of bidding on Monday, December 23. The issue price band was set in the range of ₹230 to ₹243 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10. Anchor investors infused ₹53 crore into the company.
The company's initial public offering, based in Gujarat, consists entirely of a sale of 73.82 lakh equity shares by its promoters, valued at ₹179.38 crore based on the highest price in the range. As this is an Offer-for-Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the public offering; rather, all proceeds will go to the shareholders selling their shares.
According to the company, the aim of the initial public offering is to benefit from having its equity shares listed on stock exchanges. Mamata Machinery provides comprehensive manufacturing solutions for the packaging sector. The company markets its machines under the brands 'Vega' and 'Win' and offers a wide array of products that cater to the entire value chain of the flexible packaging market.
Shivani Nyati stated that Mamata Machinery, a prominent exporter of machinery for producing bags and pouches, is poised for a successful debut on the stock market. The IPO received an exceptional response, with subscriptions reaching an astonishing 195 times and a remarkable grey market premium (GMP) of ₹255 (105%). The company's solid global footprint, which includes a manufacturing facility in the US, along with its steady increase in revenue and profits, highlights its strong fundamentals. The IPO's attractive valuation further boosts its appeal.
Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today or Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium is +260. This indicates Mamata Machinery share price were trading at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamata Machinery share price was indicated at ₹503 apiece, which is 107% higher than the IPO price of ₹243.
Based on the grey market activities observed over the past 15 sessions, the IPO GMP shows an upward trend today, indicating a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹75, while the maximum is ₹260, as per experts from investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
