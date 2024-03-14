Manba Finance files draft papers with SEBI for an IPO
Manba Finance Ltd files DRHP for IPO with SEBI, offering financial solutions for various loans. IPO consists of fresh issue of up to 1.26 crore equity shares at face value of ₹10 each. Proceeds to be used for expanding capital base to meet future lending needs and general business objectives.
Manba Finance Ltd, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
