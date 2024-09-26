Manba Finance IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Manba Finance IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of automobile loan company Manba Finance Ltd received overwhelming response from investors across the board. As the bidding period has now ended, investors await the Manba Finance IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Manba Finance IPO allotment date is likely today, September 26. The public issue was open for subscription from September 23 to 25. The IPO listing date is September 30.

The company is expected to fix the basis of Manba Finance IPO allotment today. It will credit the shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allottees on September 27 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Manba Finance IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or the official portal of the IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Manba Finance IPO registrar.

Given below are a few simple steps to check Manba Finance IPO allotment status online.

Manba Finance IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Manba Finance Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Manba Finance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Also Read | KRN Heat Exchanger IPO: 10 key risks from RHP you must know before subscribing

Manba Finance IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Manba Finance Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Manba Finance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Manba Finance IPO GMP Manba Finance shares are commanding a strong premium in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Manba Finance IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹60 per share. This means that in the grey market, Manba Finance shares are trading higher by ₹60 than their issue price.

Considering the latest trends in the Manba Finance IPO GMP and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Manba Finance share would be ₹180 apiece, a premium of 50% to the IPO price of ₹120 per share.

Manba Finance IPO Details The bidding for Manba Finance IPO commenced on Monday, September 23, and concluded on Wednesday, September 25. Manba Finance IPO allotment date is likely today and the IPO listing date is September 30. The equity shares of Manba Finance will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Manba Finance IPO price band was ₹114 to ₹120 per share and the company raised ₹150.84 crore from the book-built issue which comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards augmenting the capital base to meet the company’s future capital requirements.

Manba Finance IPO was subscribed by a staggering 224.10 times in total. The public issue was bought 144.03 times in the retail category and 148.55 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 511.65 times, according to NSE data.