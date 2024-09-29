Manba Finance IPO: Flat GMP signals subdued debut expectations ahead of share listing date

The bidding for Manba Finance IPO commenced on Monday, September 23, and concluded on Wednesday, September 25. Manba Finance IPO allotment date is likely today and the IPO listing date is September 30. The equity shares of Manba Finance will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Manba Finance IPO price band was ₹114 to ₹120 per share and the company raised ₹150.84 crore from the book-built issue which comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards augmenting the capital base to meet the company’s future capital requirements.

Manba Finance IPO was subscribed by a staggering 224.10 times in total. The public issue was bought 144.03 times in the retail category and 148.55 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 511.65 times, according to NSE data.