Manba Finance IPO listing date: GMP, experts signal gains of over 30% upon debut on stock market today

  • Manba Finance IPO listing date: Manba Finance IPO GMP and experts signal strong listing to share on stock market today led by strong demand for its IPO.

Ankit Gohel
Published30 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Manba Finance IPO listing date is today, September 30.
Manba Finance IPO listing date is today, September 30.

Manba Finance IPO Listing: Manba Finance shares are set to make their stock market debut today after the staggering response to its initial public offering (IPO). Manba Finance IPO listing date is today, September 30.

Manba Finance IPO was open from September 23 to September 25 and was heavily oversubscribed. Manba Finance IPO listing date has been fixed today.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, September 30, 2024, the equity shares of Manba Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Manba Finance shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days, it added. Further, Manba Finance stock will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, September 30, and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 3 issues, 12 listings to keep primary market buzzing this week

Ahead of the Manba Finance share listing, investors look out for trends in the grey market to gauge the listing price. Manba Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today ahead of the listing indicates a decent debut. Analysts also expect Manba Finance IPO listing to be at a strong premium.

Manba Finance IPO GMP Today

Manba Finance shares are commanding a decent premium in the unlisted market. Manba Finance IPO GMP today is 37 per share, according to stock market experts. This suggests that in the grey market, Manba Finance shares are trading higher by 37 than their issue price.

Manba Finance IPO Listing Price

Considering the issue price and the Manba Finance IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Manba Finance shares is 157 apiece, which is at a premium of 31% to the IPO price of 120 per share.

Analysts also expect Manba Finance shares to list at a premium of 30-40% on the back of strong demand for its IPO.

“Manba Finance Ltd’s offering saw impressive demand, with a subscription rate over 224 times, signaling a strong debut today, potentially at a 30-35% premium. With improving RoCE margins, reduced NPAs, and expansion plans, investors who have been allotted shares are advised to hold their position from a medium to long-term perspective,” said Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst, Stoxbox.

Also Read | Manba Finance IPO: Flat GMP signals subdued debut expectations ahead of listing

Manba Finance’s AUM grew at a 37.5% CAGR from FY22 to FY24, reaching 9,368.6 million, while profit after tax rose to Rs. 314.2 million. Operating across six states with over 1,100 dealers, Manba has expanded into personal, business, and used car loans, Mehrotra noted.

According to Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, Manba Finance IPO looks fully priced based on FY24 earnings.

“We expect a listing at around 175 - 180 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 45%. After the IPO, we advise investors to record short-term profits,” Goel said.

Manba Finance IPO Details

Manba Finance IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 23, and concluded on Wednesday, September 25. The IPO allotment date was September 26 and the Manba Finance IPO listing date is today, September 30. The equity shares of Manba Finance will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised 150.84 crore from the book-built issue which comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.26 crore shares. Manba Finance IPO price band was 114 to 120 per share.

Also Read | IPO frenzy: Hyundai, Swiggy, etc to raise ₹60,000 crore in 60 days

Manba Finance IPO was subscribed by a staggering 224.10 times in total. The public issue was bought 144.03 times in the retail category and 148.55 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 511.65 times, according to NSE data.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds towards augmenting the capital base to meet the company’s future capital requirements.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Manba Finance IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOManba Finance IPO listing date: GMP, experts signal gains of over 30% upon debut on stock market today

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.90
03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
8.4 (4.9%)

Tata Steel share price

166.50
03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.54%)

Bharat Electronics share price

293.35
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
3 (1.03%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.85
03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.35 (6.91%)

Kalpataru Projects International share price

1,405.90
03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
86.3 (6.54%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

367.30
03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
22.2 (6.43%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,859.40
03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
165.75 (6.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,415.000.00
    Chennai
    77,421.000.00
    Delhi
    77,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.