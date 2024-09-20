Manba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises ₹45 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

  • Manba Finance IPO: The NBFC raised 45 crore in the anchor round. The three-day subscription window opens on September 23.

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Manba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 crore from anchor investors ;Photo: iStock
Manba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilised ₹45 crore from anchor investors ;Photo: iStock

Manba Finance IPO: Manba Finance Limited has raised 45.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The non-banking financial company (NBFC)'s initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 23, 2024 which will remain open for investors till Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Manba Finance Ltd allocated a total of 37,71,000 equity shares at Rs. 120 per share on Friday, September 20, 2024, to the anchor investors. The institutions that participated in the anchor round were Chartered Finance & Leasing Limited, Finavenue Capital Trustfinavenue Growth Fund, Anrara India Evergreen Fund, Belgrave Investment Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Nav Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited, and Vikasa India EIF I Fund - Incube Global Opportunities.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOManba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises ₹45 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.05
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.64%)

ICICI Bank

1,340.25
03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
48.7 (3.77%)

NTPC

424.15
03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.04%)

ITC

514.90
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
6.7 (1.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Asahi India Glass

778.35
03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
69.5 (9.8%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,859.75
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
163.7 (9.65%)

RITES

373.60
03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
32.37 (9.49%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

250.95
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
20.6 (8.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.