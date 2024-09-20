Manba Finance IPO: Manba Finance Limited has raised ₹45.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The non-banking financial company (NBFC)'s initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 23, 2024 which will remain open for investors till Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
Manba Finance Ltd allocated a total of 37,71,000 equity shares at Rs. 120 per share on Friday, September 20, 2024, to the anchor investors. The institutions that participated in the anchor round were Chartered Finance & Leasing Limited, Finavenue Capital Trustfinavenue Growth Fund, Anrara India Evergreen Fund, Belgrave Investment Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Nav Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited, and Vikasa India EIF I Fund - Incube Global Opportunities.