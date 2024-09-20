Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Manba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises 45 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Manba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilises ₹45 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

  • Manba Finance IPO: The NBFC raised 45 crore in the anchor round. The three-day subscription window opens on September 23.

Manba Finance IPO: NBFC mobilised 45 crore from anchor investors ;Photo: iStock

Manba Finance IPO: Manba Finance Limited has raised 45.25 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The non-banking financial company (NBFC)'s initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 23, 2024 which will remain open for investors till Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Manba Finance Ltd allocated a total of 37,71,000 equity shares at Rs. 120 per share on Friday, September 20, 2024, to the anchor investors. The institutions that participated in the anchor round were Chartered Finance & Leasing Limited, Finavenue Capital Trustfinavenue Growth Fund, Anrara India Evergreen Fund, Belgrave Investment Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Nav Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited, and Vikasa India EIF I Fund - Incube Global Opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
