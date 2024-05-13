Mandeep Auto Industries IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other details
Mandeep Auto Industries IPO opened on May 13 and closes on May 15 with a price band of ₹67/share. Mandeep Auto Industries IPO worth ₹25.25 crore has no offer-for-sale component. Mandeep Auto Industries IPO GMP is +25.
Mandeep Auto Industries IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, May 13), and will end on Wednesday, May 15. The issue's price band has been set at ₹67/share. Mandeep Auto Industries' IPO lot size is 2,000 shares.
