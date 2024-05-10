Mandeep Auto Industries IPO opens next week: From price band to key dates - all you need to know
Mandeep Auto Industries IPO opens on May 13 and closes on May 15 at ₹67 per share. Equity share allocation includes 17,88,000 shares for NII, 17,90,000 for retail investors, and 1,90,000 for market makers.
Mandeep Auto Industries IPO will open for subscription on Monday, May 13, and will close on Wednesday, May 15. The issue's price band has been fixed at ₹67 per share. The IPO lot size for Mandeep Auto Industries is 2,000 shares.
