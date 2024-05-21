Mandeep Auto Industries share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 7% discount at ₹62.25 apiece on NSE SME
Mandeep Auto Industries share price had a lackluster debut on NSE SME, starting at ₹62.25, a 7.63% premium over the issue price of ₹67. The IPO subscription period ran from May 13 to May 15, with a price band of ₹67 and 77.23 times subscription status.
