Mandeep Auto Industries share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Mandeep Auto Industries share price opened at ₹62.25, which is 7.63% higher than the issue price of ₹67. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO subscription period was scheduled from Monday, May 13, until Wednesday, May 15. Mandeep Auto Industries price band was set at ₹67, with a face value of ₹10. Each lot in the Mandeep Auto Industries IPO had 2,000 shares. Mandeep Auto Industries IPO subscription status on the last day of bidding was 77.23 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The equity share allocation for the IPO is as follows: up to 17,88,000 equity shares are available to non-institutional investors (NII), up to 17,90,000 equity shares are offered to retail individual investors, and up to 1,90,000 equity shares are available to market makers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company manufactures and supplies sheet metal components, auto parts, and various sprocket gears and machined components that are used in a variety of industries, including the tractor industry, autos, railroads, military, machine tools, and the do-it-yourself market. From their manufacturing unit, the firm produces these goods.

The company's listed peers are Kranti Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 38.39), Porwal Auto Components Ltd (with a P/E of (96.59), and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (with a P/E of 44.24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO details Mandeep Auto Industries IPO, which is worth about ₹25.25 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 3,768,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The current issue's goals include the following: purchasing machinery and equipment; expanding the current production facility in Faridabad, Haryana; and erecting a new building on the site next to the existing manufacturing unit. Paying back or ahead of schedule some of the company's borrowings; meeting the needs for working capital; and General corporate purposes.

The Mandeep Auto Industries IPO's book running lead manager is Jawa Capital Services Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. Aftertrade Broking is the market maker for the IPO of Mandeep Auto Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO GMP today Mandeep Auto Industries IPO GMP or grey market premium is +4. This indicates Mandeep Auto Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mandeep Auto Industries share price was indicated at ₹71 apiece, which is 5.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹67. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

