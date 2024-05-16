Mandeep Auto IPO allotment date: Mandeep Auto Industries IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, May 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mandeep Auto IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

The basis of allotment allows investors to determine whether or not they have been allocated any shares. The number of shares allotted is also shown in the IPO allotment status. The corporation will begin the refund procedure for applicants who were not issued shares. Those who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts.

Friday, May 17, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund procedure will begin as soon as the allocation is confirmed.

Mandeep Auto IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, May 21 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Mandeep Auto IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Mandeep Auto IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Mandeep Auto IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1:

Visit Mandeep Auto Industries IPO registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select the name of the company 'Mandeep Auto Industries IPO' from the dropbox.

Step 3:

To check the status, select one of three options: application number, demat account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Please enter the captcha code.

Step 5:

Click the 'Search' button.

Mandeep Auto IPO subscription status

Mandeep Auto IPO subscription status was 77.23 times, on day 3.

The retail portion was subscribed 90.57 times, and NII portion was booked 61.54 times.

The company has received bids for 27,63,14,000 shares against 35,78,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO subscription status was 92%, on day 1, and the issue was booked 7.94 times on day 2.

Mandeep Auto IPO details

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO, which is worth about ₹25.25 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 3,768,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The current issue's aims include acquiring machinery and equipment, expanding the current production facility in Faridabad, Haryana, and constructing a new building adjacent to the existing manufacturing unit. Paying back or ahead of schedule some of the company's borrowings; fulfilling working capital requirements; and other business reasons.

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Mandeep Auto Industries IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited acts as the issue's registrar. Aftertrade Broking is the market maker for Mandeep Auto Industries' initial public offering.

Mandeep Auto IPO GMP today

Mandeep Auto IPO GMP or grey market premium is +20. This indicates Mandeep Auto Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Given the top end of the IPO price band and the existing grey market premium, the expected listing price for Mandeep Auto shares was ₹87 per, 29.85% more than the IPO price of ₹67.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

