Mandeep Auto IPO allotment out today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status
Mandeep Auto IPO share allotment finalised today. Check status on registrar's portal. Refund for unallocated shares to start. Shares credited in demat accounts on May 17. Listing on May 21 on NSE SME.
Mandeep Auto IPO allotment date: Mandeep Auto Industries IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, May 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mandeep Auto IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.
