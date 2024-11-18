Mangal Compusolution IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, how to check the status online of this SME IPO

Mangal Compusolution's IPO garnered significant interest from retail investors, and the share allotment is anticipated to be finalized today.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Mangal Compusolution IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, how to check the status online of this SME IPO. Photo: iStock
Mangal Compusolution IPO allotment date likely today; GMP, how to check the status online of this SME IPO. Photo: iStock(iStock)

Mangal Compusolution IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of hardware rental solutions provider Mangal Compusolution received strong interest from retail investors. All eyes are now on the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today.

The 16.23 crore SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 12, and closed on Thursday, November 14. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 18, with shares likely to be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Tuesday, November 19. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders may also be processed on the same day. The stock may debut on the BSE SME on Wednesday, November 20.

Mangal Compusolution IPO was subscribed to nearly 35 times overall, with the retail segment's subscription at 47 times.

How to check Mangal Compusolution IPO allotment status online?

Investors who placed a bet on the Mangal Compusolution IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the BSE.

Kfin Technologies Limited was the official registrar of the SME IPO.

How to check Mangal Compusolution IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website?

One can follow the following four steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select 'Mangal Compusolution IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Enter Captcha and click on the 'Submit' button.

How to check Mangal Compusolution IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

Step 3: Select Mangal Compusolution IPO;

Step 4: Fill the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and click on the 'Search' option.

Mangal Compusolution GMP today

According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the stock was 2. Considering the upper price band of the issue of 45, the estimated listing price of the stock is 47, a premium of 4.44 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

