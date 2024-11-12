Mangal Compusolution IPO subscribed 2.65 times on Day 1; check GMP, other details

Mangal Compusolution IPO offer a fresh issue of 36 lakh equity shares aggregating to 16.23 crore which opened for subscription on November 12. The public offer was booked 2.65 times on the first day, according to Chittorgarh data. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 Nov 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Mangal Compusolution IPO was oversubscribed 2.65 times on Tuesday, November 12.
Mangal Compusolution IPO was oversubscribed 2.65 times on Tuesday, November 12.(iStock)

Mangal Compusolution Limited's initial public offering (IPO), through a book-building process, offers a fresh issue of 36 lakh equity shares aggregating to 16.23 crore, which opened for public bidding on Tuesday, November 12. The public offer was oversubscribed 2.65 times on Day 1 as investors bid for 90.78 lakh shares, compared to the 34.2 lakh shares offered, according to the data collected from Chittorgarh. 

Also Read | Mangal Compusolution IPO opens tomorrow; check GMP, price band to key dates

Among the subscription segments, retail investors subscribed to the public issue the most, at 4.34 times over their offered portion on Day 1. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 97 per cent of the total shares offered, as per the Chittorgarh data.

IT hardware solutions company IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, November 12, and will close on Thursday, November 14. Mangal Compusolution IPO's price band has been fixed at a range of 45 per share with a face value of 10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter. 

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Advent-backed Manjushree Technopack gets SEBI nod for public issue

Mangal Compusolution IPO GMP today

As of November 11, Mangal Compusolution IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is 10 per share. Grey market premium (GMP) is the investor's willingness to pay more on top of the issue price.

The price band of the public issue is fixed at 45, and the public issue is expected to be listed at 55 per share, i.e. at a premium of 22.22 per cent, as per Investorgain.com data. 

Also Read | Neelam Linens and Garments IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, other details

Mangal Compusolution IPO Details

Mangal Compusolution specializes in providing a wide range of IT hardware solutions tailored to the continuously changing technology demands of businesses in diverse sectors.

The company primarily focuses on IT hardware rentals but engages in selling and offering a full suite of IT equipment as well. Mangal Compusolutions aims to use the money raised from the IPO for various purposes, including capital expenditures and general corporate needs.

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book runner for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar. The market maker for the Mangal Compusolution IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOMangal Compusolution IPO subscribed 2.65 times on Day 1; check GMP, other details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,099.00
03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
35.6 (0.44%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.