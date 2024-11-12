Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mangal Compusolution IPO subscribed 2.65 times on Day 1; check GMP, other details

Mangal Compusolution IPO subscribed 2.65 times on Day 1; check GMP, other details

Anubhav Mukherjee

Mangal Compusolution IPO offer a fresh issue of 36 lakh equity shares aggregating to 16.23 crore which opened for subscription on November 12. The public offer was booked 2.65 times on the first day, according to Chittorgarh data. 

Mangal Compusolution IPO was oversubscribed 2.65 times on Tuesday, November 12.

Mangal Compusolution Limited's initial public offering (IPO), through a book-building process, offers a fresh issue of 36 lakh equity shares aggregating to 16.23 crore, which opened for public bidding on Tuesday, November 12. The public offer was oversubscribed 2.65 times on Day 1 as investors bid for 90.78 lakh shares, compared to the 34.2 lakh shares offered, according to the data collected from Chittorgarh.

Among the subscription segments, retail investors subscribed to the public issue the most, at 4.34 times over their offered portion on Day 1. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 97 per cent of the total shares offered, as per the Chittorgarh data.

IT hardware solutions company IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, November 12, and will close on Thursday, November 14. Mangal Compusolution IPO's price band has been fixed at a range of 45 per share with a face value of 10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.

Mangal Compusolution IPO GMP today

As of November 11, Mangal Compusolution IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is 10 per share. Grey market premium (GMP) is the investor's willingness to pay more on top of the issue price.

The price band of the public issue is fixed at 45, and the public issue is expected to be listed at 55 per share, i.e. at a premium of 22.22 per cent, as per Investorgain.com data.

Mangal Compusolution IPO Details

Mangal Compusolution specializes in providing a wide range of IT hardware solutions tailored to the continuously changing technology demands of businesses in diverse sectors.

The company primarily focuses on IT hardware rentals but engages in selling and offering a full suite of IT equipment as well. Mangal Compusolutions aims to use the money raised from the IPO for various purposes, including capital expenditures and general corporate needs.

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book runner for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar. The market maker for the Mangal Compusolution IPO is Rikhav Securities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.