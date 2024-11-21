Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Mangal Compusolution share price sees muted debut; stock opens at 45 apiece on BSE SME

Mangal Compusolution share price sees muted debut; stock opens at ₹45 apiece on BSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Mangal Compusolution share price debuted at 45 on BSE SME, matching the issue price, and were locked in a 5% lower circuit. The IPO, which received strong investor interest, was oversubscribed 34.59 times and is primarily focused on hardware rental services.

Mangal Compusolution share price lists on BSE SME.

Mangal Compusolution IPO listing date: Mangal Compusolution share price made a muted debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Mangal Compusolution share price was listed at 45, which is same as the issue price. Following its debut, Mangal Compusolution share price was locked in 5% lower circuit. At 10:13 IST, Mangal Compusolution share price was trading at 42.75 apiece on BSE SME.

Mangal Compusolution IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 12 and closed on Thursday, November 14. The SME IPO received overwhelming response from investors. Mangal Compusolution Limited offers hardware rental services to meet the demands of companies in a range of sectors. The business provides complete end-to-end IT equipment and rents out IT technology. On the last bidding day, Mangal Compusolution IPO subscription status was 34.59 times, as per chittorgarh.com

While the company serves clients throughout India, the Maharashtra region significantly contributes to their revenue; for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, Maharashtra represented 96.87% of the total revenue.

Mangal Compusolution IPO details

Mangal Compusolution IPO consists of fresh issue of 3,606,000 equity shares aggregating to 16.23 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The firm intends to apply the net proceeds from the issuance for various purposes, including capital expenditures and general corporate needs.

Jawa Capital Services Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Mangal Compusolution IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for this offering. The market maker for the Mangal Compusolution IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Mangal Compusolution IPO GMP today

Mangal Compusolution IPO GMP today is +2. This indicates Mangal Compusolution share price was trading at a premium of 2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mangal Compusolution share price is indicated at 47 apiece, which is 4.44% higher than the IPO price of 45.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.