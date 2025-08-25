Mangal Electrical IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Mangal Electrical IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of transformers manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries received strong demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Mangal Electrical IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open from August 20 to August 22, and the Mangal Electrical IPO allotment date is expected to be today, 25 August 2025. The IPO listing date is August 28, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix the Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on August 26, and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Mangal Electrical IPO registrar.

In order to do Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status online.

Mangal Electrical IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Mangal Electrical Industries Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Mangal Electrical IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Mangal Electrical Industries Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Mangal Electrical IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Mangal Electrical Industries Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Mangal Electrical IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP Today Mangal Electrical Industries shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with the tepid grey market premium (GMP). Market observers said that the Mangal Electrical IPOG GMP today is ₹14 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Mangal Electrical shares are trading higher by ₹14 apiece than their issue price.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹575 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.50% to the IPO price of ₹561 per share.

Mangal Electrical IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on Wednesday, August 20, and ended on Friday, August 22. Mangal Electrical IPO allotment date is likely today, August 25, and the IPO listing date is August 28. Mangal Electrical Industries shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹400 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 71.30 lakh equity shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹561.00 per share.

Mangal Electrical IPO was subscribed 9.46 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail category was booked 4.84 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 18.79 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 10.54 times subscription.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Mangal Electrical IPO registrar.