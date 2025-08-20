Mangal Electrical IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Mangal Electrical IPO day 1: Mangal Electrical Industries Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until 22 August 2025. The transformer maker company has declared the Mangal Electrical IPO price band at ₹533 to ₹561 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹400 crore by issuing fresh shares.

Meanwhile, Mangal Electrical shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹21 in today's grey market. This means Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is ₹21, which signals a listing gain of around 4% against its upper price band.

Mangal Electrical IPO subscription status Bidding for the Mangal Electrical IPO will begin today at 10:00 AM on Wednesday. During the Mangal Electrical IPO dates, bidders can apply from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Mangal Electrical IPO details 1] Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹21 in today's grey market.

2] Mangal Electrical IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 22 August 2025.

3] Mangal Electrical IPO price: The transformer maker company has declared a price band of ₹533 to ₹561 apiece.

4] Mangal Electrical IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹400 crore, which will be raised by issuing fresh shares.

5] Mangal Electrical IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public offer will comprise 26 company shares.

6] Mangal Electrical IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 25 August 2025.

7] Mangal Electrical IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has appointed this public issue's official registrar.

8] Mangal Electrical IPO Lead Manager: Systematix Corporate Services has been appointed the lead manager of Mangal Electrical IPO.

9] Mangal Electrical IPO listing date: The most likely date for share allotment is 28 August 2025.

Mangal Electrical IPO: Apply or not? 10] Mangal Electrical IPO review: Anand Rathi has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 32.8x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹15,500 million. In recent years, India’s substation capacity has grown significantly, driven by rising electricity demand, creating a favourable environment for transformer manufacturing with consistent demand supporting production planning and operational efficiency. Based on these factors, the IPO appears fully priced, with a “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM” recommendation."

Ventura Securities has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the public issue, saying, "While Mangal Electrical’s manufacturing units face underutilised capacity in some areas, the company is focused on increasing production efficiency, improving capacity utilisation, and expanding its geographical footprint to reduce its regional dependency. Its strategic focus on quality, technological investments, and strong customer relationships also provides a solid foundation for continued growth, particularly with the increasing demand in the power infrastructure and renewable energy sectors."