Mangal Electrical IPO: From key dates to financials — Here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO opens on August 20, 2025, with a price band of 533 to 561 per share. The company, established in 2008, reported a 22% sales increase and a 126% profit growth for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Mangal Electrical IPO: 10 key things to now from the RHP


Mangal Electrical IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) for Mangal Electrical is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, August 20. Before the issue hits the primary market, here are 10 key things to know from its red herring prospectus (RHP). 

1. Mangal Electrical IPO key dates, allotment details

Mangal Electrical IPO will be open for subscription on August 20, 2025, and close on August 22, 2025. The allotment for the Mangal Electrical IPO is slated to be completed on August 25, 2025.

2. Mangal Electrical IPO size

The Mangal Electrical IPO is a book build of 400 crore. The IPO is a fresh issue of 0.71 crore shares for 400.00 crore.

3. Mangal Electrical IPO price band

Mangal Electrical IPO price band is set at 533.00 to 561.00 per share.

4. Mangal Electrical IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 26 shares. The minimum investment for retail is 13,858 (26 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (364 shares) worth 2,04,204, while for big NII it is 69 lots (1,794 shares) worth 10,06,434.

5. Mangal Electrical IPO listing details

Mangal Electrical IPO will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of August 28, 2025.

6. Mangal Electrical IPO registrar and lead managers

The book running lead manager is Systematix Corporate Services Ltd., and the issue is registered with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

7. About Mangal Electrical

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, founded in 2008, manufactures transformers for the distribution and transmission of energy in the power sector.

8. Mangal Electrical financials

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd.'s sales rose by 22%, while profit after tax (PAT) increased by 126% during the fiscal years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

9. Mangal Electrical IPO objectives

The company plans to use the funds raised for the following purposes:

  • Repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings,
  • Capital expenditure, comprising civil works, of the company for extending the facility at Unit IV located in Reengus, Sikar District, Rajasthan,
  • Funding the working capital requirements of the company, and
  • General corporate purposes.

10. Mangal Electrical IPO key risks

Mangal Electrical's costs of raw materials are subject to volatility due to factors beyond its control. Increases or fluctuations in raw material prices may have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flow, the company said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

