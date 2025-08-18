Mangal Electrical IPO: From key dates to financials — Here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Mangal Electrical IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) for Mangal Electrical is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, August 20. Before the issue hits the primary market, here are 10 key things to know from its red herring prospectus (RHP).

1. Mangal Electrical IPO key dates, allotment details Mangal Electrical IPO will be open for subscription on August 20, 2025, and close on August 22, 2025. The allotment for the Mangal Electrical IPO is slated to be completed on August 25, 2025.

2. Mangal Electrical IPO size The Mangal Electrical IPO is a book build of ₹400 crore. The IPO is a fresh issue of 0.71 crore shares for ₹400.00 crore.

3. Mangal Electrical IPO price band Mangal Electrical IPO price band is set at ₹533.00 to ₹561.00 per share.

4. Mangal Electrical IPO lot size The lot size for an application is 26 shares. The minimum investment for retail is ₹13,858 (26 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (364 shares) worth ₹2,04,204, while for big NII it is 69 lots (1,794 shares) worth ₹10,06,434.

5. Mangal Electrical IPO listing details Mangal Electrical IPO will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of August 28, 2025.

6. Mangal Electrical IPO registrar and lead managers The book running lead manager is Systematix Corporate Services Ltd., and the issue is registered with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

7. About Mangal Electrical Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, founded in 2008, manufactures transformers for the distribution and transmission of energy in the power sector.

8. Mangal Electrical financials Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd.'s sales rose by 22%, while profit after tax (PAT) increased by 126% during the fiscal years ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

9. Mangal Electrical IPO objectives The company plans to use the funds raised for the following purposes:

Repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings,

Capital expenditure, comprising civil works, of the company for extending the facility at Unit IV located in Reengus, Sikar District, Rajasthan,

Funding the working capital requirements of the company, and

General corporate purposes. 10. Mangal Electrical IPO key risks Mangal Electrical's costs of raw materials are subject to volatility due to factors beyond its control. Increases or fluctuations in raw material prices may have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flow, the company said.

