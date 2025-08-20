Live Updates

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today; GMP hints 5% signals pop. Should you apply or not?

  Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Mangal Electrical IPO price band is set at 533 to 561 per equity share. The subscription date is from August 20 to August 22. Mangal Electrical IPO consists of a completely fresh issue amounting to 400 crore.

Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Aug 2025, 09:17:14 AM IST
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Mangal Electrical IPO price band is set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>533 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>561 per equity share. The subscription date is from August 20 to August 22.
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Mangal Electrical IPO price band is set at ₹533 to ₹561 per equity share. The subscription date is from August 20 to August 22. (Company Website)

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) for Mangal Electrical Industries, a manufacturer of transformer components, will be available for public subscription from August 20 to August 22. Mangal Electrical IPO price band has been set between 533 and 561 per share.

Mangal Electrical IPO consists entirely of a fresh share issue valued at 400 crore. The funds raised from this fresh issue will be utilized to settle debts, enhance the company’s facility located in Rajasthan, and cover working capital needs for various general corporate purposes.

Mangal Electrical Industries specializes in processing transformer components, including transformer lamination, amorphous cores, coil assemblies, core assemblies, wound cores, toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.

The company's clientele includes government electricity distribution companies as well as private firms such as Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, and Western Electrotrans. It has also exported its transformer components to countries including the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the USA, Italy, and Nepal.

Systematix Corporate Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for this issue.

20 Aug 2025, 09:17:15 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is +25. This indicates Mangal Electrical share price were trading at a premium of 25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mangal Electrical share price was indicated at 586 apiece, which is 4.46% higher than the IPO price of 561.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

