Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens for bidding — Check GMP, price, review & other details

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) for Mangal Electrical Industries, a manufacturer of transformer components, will be available for public subscription from August 20 to August 22. Mangal Electrical IPO price band has been set between ₹533 and ₹561 per share.
Mangal Electrical IPO consists entirely of a fresh share issue valued at ₹400 crore. The funds raised from this fresh issue will be utilized to settle debts, enhance the company’s facility located in Rajasthan, and cover working capital needs for various general corporate purposes.
Mangal Electrical Industries specializes in processing transformer components, including transformer lamination, amorphous cores, coil assemblies, core assemblies, wound cores, toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.
The company's clientele includes government electricity distribution companies as well as private firms such as Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, and Western Electrotrans. It has also exported its transformer components to countries including the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the USA, Italy, and Nepal.
Systematix Corporate Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for this issue.
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The bidding for Mangal Electrical IPO opened at 10 am today. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm. In case you don't apply today, you have the option to apply over the next two days as well.
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The company plans to use the funds raised for the following purposes:
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: “At the upper price band, the company is valued at an FY25 P/E of 32.8x, with a post-issue market capitalization of ₹15,500 million. In recent years, India’s substation capacity has grown significantly, driven by rising electricity demand, creating a favorable environment for transformer manufacturing. This consistent demand supports production planning and operational efficiency. Based on these factors, the IPO appears fully priced, with a “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM” recommendation,” Anand Rathi said in a note.