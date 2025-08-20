Subscribe

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens for bidding — Check GMP, price, review & other details

Saloni Goel, Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated20 Aug 2025, 10:03:53 AM IST
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Mangal Electrical IPO price band is set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>533 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>561 per equity share. The subscription date is from August 20 to August 22.
Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) for Mangal Electrical Industries, a manufacturer of transformer components, will be available for public subscription from August 20 to August 22. Mangal Electrical IPO price band has been set between 533 and 561 per share.

Mangal Electrical IPO consists entirely of a fresh share issue valued at 400 crore. The funds raised from this fresh issue will be utilized to settle debts, enhance the company’s facility located in Rajasthan, and cover working capital needs for various general corporate purposes.

Mangal Electrical Industries specializes in processing transformer components, including transformer lamination, amorphous cores, coil assemblies, core assemblies, wound cores, toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.

The company's clientele includes government electricity distribution companies as well as private firms such as Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, and Western Electrotrans. It has also exported its transformer components to countries including the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the USA, Italy, and Nepal.

Systematix Corporate Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for this issue.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
20 Aug 2025, 10:03:52 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Bidding kicks off

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The bidding for Mangal Electrical IPO opened at 10 am today. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5 pm. In case you don't apply today, you have the option to apply over the next two days as well.

20 Aug 2025, 09:46:06 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Objective of the IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: The company plans to use the funds raised for the following purposes:

  • Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company.
  • Capital expenditure including civil works for the company.
  • Funding of working capital requirements of the company.
  • General corporate purposes

20 Aug 2025, 09:37:18 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Anand Rathi has a SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM recommendation on the IPO — Read why

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: “At the upper price band, the company is valued at an FY25 P/E of 32.8x, with a post-issue market capitalization of 15,500 million. In recent years, India’s substation capacity has grown significantly, driven by rising electricity demand, creating a favorable environment for transformer manufacturing. This consistent demand supports production planning and operational efficiency. Based on these factors, the IPO appears fully priced, with a “SUBSCRIBE – LONG TERM” recommendation,” Anand Rathi said in a note.

20 Aug 2025, 09:32:24 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Key IPO details at a glance

  • Issue Size (Value in million, Upper Band): 4,000.0
  • Fresh Issue (No. of Shares in Lakhs): 71.3
  • Offer for Sale (No. of Shares in Lakhs): –
  • Bid/Issue Opens On: 20-Aug-2025
  • Bid/Issue Closes On: 22-Aug-2025
  • Face Value: 10
  • Price Band: 533 – 561
  • Minimum Lot Size: 26 shares

20 Aug 2025, 09:26:38 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Company raises ₹120 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Mangal Electrical Industries on Tuesday mobilised 120 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Abakkus Diversified Alpha Funds, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC, Societe Generale, Finavenue Capital Trust, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Imap India Capital Investment Trust, Sunrise Investment Trust and Aarth AIF Growth Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company has allotted 21.39 lakh equity shares to these institutional investors at 561 apiece, taking the total fundraising to 120 crore.

20 Aug 2025, 09:17:15 AM IST

Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is +25. This indicates Mangal Electrical share price were trading at a premium of 25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mangal Electrical share price was indicated at 586 apiece, which is 4.46% higher than the IPO price of 561.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

