Mangal Electrical IPO listing date today. Experts, GMP signal muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Mangal Electrical IPO Listing: Mangal Electrical Industries shares will be listed on the stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent subscription. Mangal Electrical IPO listing date is today, 28 August 2025.

The transformers manufacturer launched its public issue on August 20 and ended on August 22. The IPO allotment was finalised on August 25, and Mangal Electrical IPO listing date is August 28. Mangal Electrical shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, August 28, 2025, the equity shares of Mangal Electrical Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Mangal Electrical Industries shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, August 28, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Mangal Electrical IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) signal a modest listing. Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today, and analysts indicate that the equity shares of the company are expected to see a muted listing.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Mangal Electrical shares are trading higher by ₹3 than their issue price.

Mangal Electrical IPO Listing Price Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today shows that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹564 per share, which is at a premium of 0.53% to the IPO price of ₹561 per share.

“In the grey market, shares are quoting a modest premium in the range of 3–6%, reflecting expectations of a measured debut despite strong bidding momentum,” said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

At the upper band, the Mangal Electrical IPO is valued at roughly 26x – 28x FY24 earnings, broadly in line with peers in the transformer and power ancillary space. With India’s capex cycle in power and transmission strengthening, the company stands to benefit, but investors should weigh execution risks and moderate valuations, he added.

“While listing gains may be capped, the medium-term story hinges on capacity expansion and its ability to sustain profitability in a competitive sector,” said Dasani.

Mangal Electrical IPO listing date is August 28, Thursday. Mangal Electrical shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹400 crore worth Mangal Electrical IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 71.30 lakh shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹533 - ₹561 per share.

Mangal Electrical IPO was subscribed 9.46 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail category was booked 4.84 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 18.79 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 10.54 times subscription.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Mangal Electrical IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.