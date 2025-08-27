Mangal Electrical IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut

Mangal Electrical IPO Listing: The equity shares of Mangal Electrical Industries are set to make their debut on Dalal Street on Thursday after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent subscription. Mangal Electrical IPO listing date is tomorrow, 27 August 2025.

The public issue of the transformers manufacturer was open from August 20 to 22, and the IPO allotment was fixed on August 25. Mangal Electrical IPO listing date is August 28, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, August 28, 2025, the equity shares of Mangal Electrical Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Mangal Electrical Industries shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, August 28, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Mangal Electrical IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the listing price. Here’s what Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today signals.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP Today Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today signals a muted trend for the shares. According to market observers, Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is ₹3 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Mangal Electrical shares are trading higher by ₹3 than their issue price.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today shows that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹564 per share, which is at a premium of 0.53% to the IPO price of ₹561 per share.

The company raised ₹400 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 71.30 lakh shares sold at an IPO price band of ₹533 - ₹561 per share.

Mangal Electrical IPO was subscribed 9.46 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail category was booked 4.84 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 18.79 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 10.54 times subscription.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Mangal Electrical IPO registrar.