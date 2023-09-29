Mangalam Alloys IPO allotment finalised: GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Mangalam Alloys IPO allotment status has been finalised. Refund process starts on Oct 3, listing on Oct 5. IPO GMP is ₹0.
Mangalam Alloys IPO allotment status: Mangalam Alloys IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, September 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Mangalam IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
