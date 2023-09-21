Mangalam Alloys IPO: The initial public offering of Mangalam Alloys Ltd, the stainless steel-based products manufacturer, opened for subscription on Thursday, September 21.

The company manufactures SS Ingots, SS Black Bar, SS RCS, SS Bright Round Bar, Bright Hex Bar, Bright Square Bar, Forgings, and Fasteners in more than 30 international grades.

Mangalam Alloys IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.

Let us check Mangalam Alloys IPO price band, latest GMP and other key details:

Mangalam Alloys IPO Dates: Mangalam Alloys IPO opened for subscription today, on September 21 and will close on September 25.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Allotment: The company will finalise the basis of IPO allotment on September 29 and initiate refunds on October 3, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 4.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Listing Date: Mangalam Alloys shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME with tentative listing date on October 5.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Details: Mangalam Alloys IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹54.91 crore comprising a fresh issue of 61.26 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹49.01 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.90 crore.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Price Band: Mangalam IPO is a fixed price issue and the IPO price has been fixed at ₹80 per share.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Lot Size: The lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹128,000.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Manager: The book running lead manager for the public issue is Expert Global Consultants Private Limited.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Mangalam Alloys IPO Subscription Status: Mangalam Alloys IPO has been subscribed 29% so far on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 18.86 lakh equity shares as against 65.20 lakh shares on the offer, till 12:50 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 45% in the retail category and 13% in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Mangalam Alloys IPO GMP Today

Mangalam Alloys IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹25 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Mangalam Alloys share price is trading higher by ₹25 than their issue price, in the grey market.

With the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Mangalam Alloys share listing is estimated to be at ₹105 apiece, which is at 31.25% premium to the issue price.

