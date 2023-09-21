Mangalam Alloys IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Mangalam Alloys IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹54.91 crore comprising a fresh issue of 61.26 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹49.01 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.90 crore.
Mangalam Alloys IPO: The initial public offering of Mangalam Alloys Ltd, the stainless steel-based products manufacturer, opened for subscription on Thursday, September 21.
