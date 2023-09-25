Mangalam Alloys IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless steel-based products manufacturer Mangalam Alloys Ltd has received decent demand form investors so far.

The ₹54.91 crore worth Mangalam Alloys IPO, which opened for subscription on September 21, will close today, September 25.

Mangalam Alloys Ltd is a manufacturer of SS Ingots, SS Black Bar, SS RCS, SS Bright Round Bar, Bright Hex Bar, Bright Square Bar, Forgings, and Fasteners in more than 30 international grades.

Mangalam Alloys IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.

Let us check Mangalam Alloys IPO subscription status, latest GMP and other key details:

Mangalam Alloys IPO Subscription Status

Mangalam Alloys IPO has been subscribed 4.05 times so far on Monday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 2.63 crore equity shares as against 65.20 lakh shares on the offer, till 1:40 PM.

The IPO has been subscribed 6.5 times in the retail category and 1.70 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category, according to data available on NSE.

Also Read: Inspire Films IPO: Issue opens today; check GMP, subscription status, other details in 10 points

Mangalam Alloys IPO GMP Today

Mangalam Alloys IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has fallen to ₹18 per share from ₹25 on Friday, as per market observers. This indicates that the Mangalam Alloys share price is trading higher by ₹18 than their issue price, in the grey market

With the latest GMP today and the IPO price, Mangalam Alloys share listing is estimated to be at ₹98 apiece, which is at 31.25% premium to the issue price.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Mangalam Alloys IPO Details

Mangalam Alloys IPO opened for subscription on September 21 and will close on September 25. The company will finalise the basis of IPO allotment on September 29 and initiate refunds on October 3, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on October 4.

Mangalam Alloys shares are proposed to be listed on NSE SME with tentative listing date on October 5.

Also Read: Manoj Vaibhav Gems IPO Day 2: Check GMP, subscription status, other details

The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹54.91 crore comprising a fresh issue of 61.26 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹49.01 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.90 crore.

Mangalam IPO price has been fixed at ₹80 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹128,000.

Expert Global Consultants Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!