Mangalam Alloys IPO: Issue subscribed over 4 times so far on last day; retail category booked 6.5x2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Mangalam Alloys IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹54.91 crore comprising a fresh issue of 61.26 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹49.01 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.90 crore.
Mangalam Alloys IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless steel-based products manufacturer Mangalam Alloys Ltd has received decent demand form investors so far.
