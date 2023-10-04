comScore
Mangalam Alloys makes flat debut; shares list at ₹80 apiece on NSE SME

 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Mangalam Alloys IPO received decent demand from investors between September 21 and September 25. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Mangalam Alloys IPO received decent demand from investors between September 21 and September 25. (Image: Company Website)

Mangalam Alloys IPO Listing: Mangalam Alloys shares made a flat stock market debut on Wednesday. The shares of stainless steel-based products manufacturer Mangalam Alloys were listed at 80 apiece on NSE SME. 

Mangalam Alloys listing price was at no premium or discount to the issue price of 80 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mangalam Alloys Ltd had generated decent demand from investors between September 21 and September 25.

The 54.91-crore worth Mangalam Alloys IPO was subscribed 5.57 times in total. The public issue received 8.73 times subscription in the retail category and 2.41 times subscription in the Other category.

Mangalam Alloys IPO was an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.

The total issue size was 54.91 crore comprising a fresh issue of 61.26 lakh equity shares aggregating to 49.01 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to 5.90 crore.

Mangalam IPO price was fixed at 80 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Expert Global Consultants Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Mangalam Alloys Ltd is a manufacturer of SS Ingots, SS Black Bar, SS RCS, SS Bright Round Bar, Bright Hex Bar, Bright Square Bar, Forgings, and Fasteners in more than 30 international grades.

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST
