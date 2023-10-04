Mangalam Alloys makes flat debut; shares list at ₹80 apiece on NSE SME
The ₹54.91-crore worth Mangalam Alloys IPO was subscribed 5.57 times in total. The public issue received 8.73 times subscription in the retail category and 2.41 times subscription in the Other category.
Mangalam Alloys IPO Listing: Mangalam Alloys shares made a flat stock market debut on Wednesday. The shares of stainless steel-based products manufacturer Mangalam Alloys were listed at ₹80 apiece on NSE SME.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started