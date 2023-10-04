Mangalam Alloys IPO Listing: Mangalam Alloys shares made a flat stock market debut on Wednesday. The shares of stainless steel-based products manufacturer Mangalam Alloys were listed at ₹80 apiece on NSE SME.

Mangalam Alloys listing price was at no premium or discount to the issue price of ₹80 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mangalam Alloys Ltd had generated decent demand from investors between September 21 and September 25.

The ₹54.91-crore worth Mangalam Alloys IPO was subscribed 5.57 times in total. The public issue received 8.73 times subscription in the retail category and 2.41 times subscription in the Other category.

Mangalam Alloys IPO was an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.

The total issue size was ₹54.91 crore comprising a fresh issue of 61.26 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹49.01 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 7.38 lakh shares aggregating to ₹5.90 crore.

Mangalam IPO price was fixed at ₹80 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Expert Global Consultants Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Mangalam Alloys Ltd is a manufacturer of SS Ingots, SS Black Bar, SS RCS, SS Bright Round Bar, Bright Hex Bar, Bright Square Bar, Forgings, and Fasteners in more than 30 international grades.

