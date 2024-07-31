Manglam Infra and Engineering share price hits 5% upper circuit after stellar listing

  • Manglam Infra and Engineering shares were listed at 106.40 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of 56 per share.

Ankit Gohel
Published31 Jul 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Manglam Infra and Engineering share price was locked at 5% upper circuit limit at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>111.70 apiece on NSE SME.
Manglam Infra and Engineering share price was locked at 5% upper circuit limit at ₹111.70 apiece on NSE SME.(Image: Pixabay)

Manglam Infra and Engineering share price was locked at 5% upper circuit after making a stellar stock market debut on Wednesday. Manglam Infra and Engineering shares were listed at 106.40 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of 56 per share.

Soon after the Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO listing, the stock rallied and was locked at 5% upper circuit limit at 111.70 apiece.

Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO listing was in-line with the street estimates. Ahead of the listing, Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, was 92%.

Also Read | Chetana Education opens with 16.35% premium at ₹98.90 apiece on NSE SME

Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 24, and closed on Friday, July 26. The IPO allotment was finalized on July 29 and the IPO listing date is today. Manglam Infra And Engineering shares got listed on NSE SME on July 31.

The company raised 27.62 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 49.32 lakh shares.

Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO price band was set at 53 to 56 per share. The IPO lot size was 2,000 shares. The issue received strong response from investors, the IPO subscription data showed.

Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO was subscribed 394.42 times in total as the public issue received bids for 121.71 crore equity shares as compared with 30.86 lakh shares offered.

The IPO was subscribed 371.72 times in the retail category, 163.04 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 756.73 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Also Read | SEBI returns IPO papers of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, gives nod to 4 issues

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Manglam Infra and Engineering Ltd helps manage infrastructure projects and offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management services. Yogendra Kumar Singh, Ajay Verma, Nisha Singh and Seema Verma are the promoters of the company.

Manglam Infra and Engineering Ltd reported a net profit of 6.76 crore upon a revenue of 40.50 crore in FY24. The company’s net profit in FY23 was 5.54 crore and revenue was at 34.78 crore.

At 11:35 am, Manglam Infra and Engineering shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit at 111.70 apiece on NSE SME. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 11:38 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOManglam Infra and Engineering share price hits 5% upper circuit after stellar listing

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

182.15
12:23 PM | 31 JUL 2024
-0.85 (-0.46%)

GAIL India

240.60
12:23 PM | 31 JUL 2024
6.95 (2.97%)

Tata Steel

163.90
12:23 PM | 31 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.09%)

Bandhan Bank

218.60
12:23 PM | 31 JUL 2024
-1.2 (-0.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kfin Technologies

892.60
12:17 PM | 31 JUL 2024
71.2 (8.67%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,021.80
12:17 PM | 31 JUL 2024
74.05 (7.81%)

Granules India

623.85
12:17 PM | 31 JUL 2024
36.05 (6.13%)

CCL Products India

651.15
12:17 PM | 31 JUL 2024
35.5 (5.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,740.00-124.00
    Chennai
    70,191.00-260.00
    Delhi
    70,260.00290.00
    Kolkata
    70,809.00-124.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue