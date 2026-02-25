Manilam Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Manilam Industries IPO allotment date: The Manilam Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, February 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check Manilam Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Mas Services Limited – portal.

The Manilam Industries IPO opened for subscription on Friday, February 20, and closed on Tuesday, February 24. Manilam Industries IPO subscription status was 6.25 times on Day 3, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine whether they have received shares by checking the basis of allotment. The quantity of shares allocated can also be viewed in the IPO allotment status.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Thursday, February 26. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.

Manilam Industries IPO listing date is Thursday, Friday, February 27.

How to check Manilam Industries IPO allotment status check on registrar website? Visit the official website of Mas Services Ltd at https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1 If you have submitted an application for the Manilam Industries IPO, you can verify the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Mas Services Ltd.

Step 2 Find the section labeled "Check Application Status," and from the drop-down menu, select "Manilam Industries IPO" (the name will be visible once the allotment is finalized).

Step 3 Choose either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Step 4 Input your application number, PAN, or DPID as needed.

How to check Manilam Industries IPO allotment status check on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official website of NSE - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register, click on the ‘Click here to sign up’ option using your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the subsequent page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Manilam Industries IPO GMP today Manilam Industries IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹69 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.