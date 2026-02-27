Mint Market
Subscribe

Manilam Industries share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 20% discount at ₹55.20 apiece on NSE SME

Manilam Industries shares opened at 55.20, down 20% from the IPO price of 69. The company's IPO was subscribed 6.25 times, aiming to raise 40 crore for growth and operational needs. It specializes in decorative laminates and plywood for commercial use.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Feb 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Manilam Industries share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 20% discount at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55.20 apiece on NSE SME
Manilam Industries share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 20% discount at ₹55.20 apiece on NSE SME
AI Quick Read

Manilam Industries share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Manilam Industries share price today opened at 55.20, which is 20% lower than the issue price of 69.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Manilam Industries had a subscription period that ran from Friday, February 20, until Tuesday, February 24. With a face value of 10, shares in the Manilam Industries IPO are priced between 65 and 69. At least 2000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Manilam Industries IPO subscription status was 6.25 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Advertisement

Founded in 2015, Manilam Industries India Limited specializes in manufacturing and selling Decorative Laminates and Plywood.

The company has created and launched numerous laminate collections, including the Artistica Collection, the Vogue Collection, the Dwar Collection, and the Magnificent Collection. To meet market needs and feedback from distributors, they have also rolled out additional collections such as Chromatic Tales, Flute, ECP, Wood & Veneer, and Wall Cladding. These collections are designed for both residential and commercial use, offering a broad array of designs and finishes.

Besides laminates, the company also trades plywood in various grades and sizes, primarily targeting the industrial and commercial sectors.

The manufacturing facility of the company is situated at Village Manda, along Bhojipura Nainital Road in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, encompassing a total area of 20,650 square meters. It functions on a business-to-business (B2B) framework, where distributors of all sizes can place orders directly with the manufacturing facility.

Advertisement

Also Read | Manilam Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today; 4 steps to check status

Manilam Industries IPO details

The company aims to raise 40 crore through a public offering of 57.9 lakh shares, which includes a fresh issue of 46.98 lakh shares and an offering for sale of 10.92 lakh shares.

The company intends to allocate 1.25 crore for the acquisition of equipment and machinery, 2.20 crore for the installation of solar panels at its manufacturing facility, 3.50 crore for repaying loans, 16.65 crore for working capital, and the remainder for general corporate needs.

NEXGEN Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. serves as the lead manager for the book running, while MAS Services Ltd. is the issue's registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd. acts as the Market Maker for the company.

Also Read | Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

Manilam Industries IPO GMP today

Manilam Industries IPO GMP today was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 69 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram is a Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, and business news. With over eight years of experience in j...Read More

Grey Market PremiumIPOIPOsIPO ListingIPO Subscription
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOManilam Industries share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 20% discount at ₹55.20 apiece on NSE SME
Read Next Story