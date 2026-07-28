Manipal Health Enterprises IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the multispecialty hospital operator, Manipal Health Enterprises, is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, 29 July.

The ₹9,275 crore issue combines a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares.

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Meanwhile, grey market trends indicate tepid investor interest in Manipal Health Enterprises IPO, as the grey market premium (GMP) of Manipal Health shares signalled that it could list at a nominal premium to the issue price.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP Manipal Health Enterprises' IPO GMP on Tuesday morning was ₹13, suggesting the stock could list at a nominal 2% premium to the issue price. The stock's GMP has declined from the previous session's level of ₹25.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO key details 1. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO price band The issue's price band has been set at ₹560 to ₹590 per share.

2. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO date The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 29 July, and will conclude on Friday, 31 July.

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3. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO size Manipal Health IPO is a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares to raise ₹8,000 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,16,13,834 shares, aggregating to ₹1,275.22 crore.

Also Read | Manipal Health IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

4. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO reservation As much as 75% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO lot size The IPO lot size is 25 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹590, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,750. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,91,750.

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6. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, UBS Securities India Private Limited, and DBS Bank India Limited are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO.

7. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment date and listing date As the IPO is closing on Friday, 31 July, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Monday, 3 August. Successful bidders can get the shares on the next business day, Tuesday, 4 August, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, 5 August.

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8. Objects of the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO As per the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to pay certain borrowings and interest availed by one of its subsidiaries, Manipal Hospitals. It will also be used to acquire a minority stake in its stepdown subsidiary, Sahyadri Hospitals. Some parts of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

9. Manipal Health's business overview Manipal Health Enterprises operates a network of multispecialty hospitals across India.

As of 31 March 2026, it operated 49 hospitals with 13,037 licensed beds across 14 states and union territories in India.

The company claims to be the largest pan-India multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity and the second largest hospital chain by number of hospitals as of March 31, 2026.

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10. Manipal Health's financial performance The company's total revenue from operations was ₹6,171.63 crore in FY24, which increased to ₹8,242.25 crore in FY25 and to ₹10,335.75 crore in FY26. Its profit was ₹594.32 crore in FY24, ₹1,065.36 crore in FY25, and ₹892.32 crore in FY26.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.