Manipal Health Enterprises IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts hint on share debut

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, 5 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, 3 August. According to details on the BSE website, Manipal Health Enterprises share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Manipal Health Enterprises share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting from Wednesday, 5 August 2026, the equity shares of Manipal Health Enterprises Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, as per the notice from BSE.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP today is +3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Manipal Health Enterprises share was ₹593 apiece, which is 0.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹590.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 12 sessions, the current GMP of ₹3 indicates a pessimistic outlook. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between a low of ₹-15 and a high of ₹35, according to analysts.

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The Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscription status was 4.92 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO received bids for 44,30,73,025 equity shares against 9,00,88,286 shares offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 8.25 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.02 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 93%.

The Manipal Health Enterprises IPO price band was set at ₹560-590 per share, valuing the company at over ₹77,600 crore at the upper end.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not less than 10%for retail investors.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., said that Manipal Health Enterprises commands a rich valuation at the upper end of the IPO price band, with an FY26 P/E multiple of 85.67x. While its EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.4x appears relatively reasonable, he noted that several listed hospital peers, including NH, trade at lower earnings multiples.

Ojha added that the company continues to lag peers on key operating metrics, including lower bed occupancy, an average length of stay (ALOS) of 2.78 days, and a declining return on capital employed (ROCE), suggesting limited near-term operating leverage. He also pointed out that although the IPO proceeds will strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt, they are not earmarked for significant capacity expansion.

Given the premium valuation, modest operating metrics, limited growth-oriented use of proceeds, and relatively weak retail subscription, Ojha expects the stock to witness a flat-to-discount listing. He advised allotted investors to consider booking profits if the stock delivers meaningful listing gains, while recommending fresh investors wait for one to two quarters for better visibility on earnings growth, operational improvements, and more attractive valuations.

Tushar Badjate, Director at Badjate Stock & Shares Pvt. Ltd., said India's healthcare sector remains structurally underpenetrated, with long-term demand expected to rise on the back of increasing incomes, higher insurance penetration, and an ageing population. He believes Manipal Health Enterprises is well positioned to benefit from these structural trends and has the potential to create long-term value for patient investors, despite its premium valuation.

Darshan Rathod, Chief Operating Officer at Multyfi, advised investors to keep their listing expectations realistic. He said the company's fundamentals are strong, but the IPO pricing already reflects a significant portion of its future growth potential. As a result, Rathod believes listing gains could be limited and suggested investors focus on the company's long-term growth prospects rather than its debut-day performance.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO details The Manipal Health Enterprises IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹8,000 crore of equity sharesand an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The Bengaluru-based hospital chain plans to utilise ₹5,378 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to repay or prepay borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. The company has also earmarked ₹574 crore to acquire the minority stake in its step-down subsidiary, Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Manipal Health Enterprises IPO is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, J.P. Morgan India, UBS Securities India, and DBS Bank India as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.