Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment date: The Manipal Health Enterprises IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, 3 August. Investors who applied for the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO can check the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Advertisement

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP today is -9. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Manipal Health Enterprises share was ₹581 apiece, which is 1.53% lower than the IPO price of ₹590.

Based on grey market activity over the last 11 sessions, the current IPO GMP shows a downward trend, suggesting a likely discount at listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹-15.00 and a maximum of ₹35, as noted by experts.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscription status is 4.92x, on day 3. The QIBs portion was booked 8.25x, Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) was booked 1.02x, and retail investors portion was subscribed 93%, as per BSE.

Advertisement

Investors can determine whether they have been granted shares and the specific amounts by examining the allocation criteria. Additionally, a crucial factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been granted will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, 4 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, 5 August.

How to check Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies IPO allotment portal: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Advertisement

Step 2: On the homepage, select "Manipal Health Enterprises IPO" from the "Select IPO" dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose any one of the available verification methods:

Application Number

Demat Account

PAN

Step 4: Enter the required details along with the captcha code and click "Submit".

Application Number: Enter your application number and the captcha code.

Demat Account: Enter your DP ID and Client ID (Demat account details) along with the captcha code.

PAN: Enter your PAN number and the captcha code.

Once you click "Submit", the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under "Issue Type," select "Equity."

Advertisement

Step 3: From the "Issue Name" dropdown menu, choose "Manipal Health Enterprises IPO."

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN, complete the verification, and click "Search" to view your IPO allotment status.

How to check Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO allotment portal at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: If you are a first-time user, register by clicking "Click here to sign up" and completing the registration using your PAN.

Step 3: Log in using your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: After logging in, navigate to the IPO section to check your Manipal Health Enterprises IPO allotment status.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.