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Manipal Hospitals is said to cut IPO valuation from $10-12 billion estimated earlier

Still, Manipal Hospitals’ proposed listing is on track to be India’s biggest of 2026 so far, surpassing SBI Funds' $1 billion IPO this week.

Bloomberg
Updated17 Jul 2026, 01:56 PM IST
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Ranjan Pai, promoter of Manipal Hospitals operator Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. (Mint)
Ranjan Pai, promoter of Manipal Hospitals operator Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. (Mint)
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India’s Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. is seeking a lower valuation of about 80,000 crore in its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The operator of Manipal Hospitals backed by Temasek Holdings Pte is planning to raise as much as 11,000 crore through an IPO that’s likely to be launched in the week starting 27 July, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

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The targeted valuation is below the $10 billion to $12 billion marketed range floated in April, the people said, reflecting cautious investor sentiment toward large public offerings as latest tensions in the Middle East spark turbulence in global financial markets.

Still, Manipal’s proposed listing is on track to be India’s biggest of 2026 so far, surpassing SBI Funds Management Ltd.’s $1 billion IPO this week.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the offering, including its valuation, size and timing, could still change, the people said.

A representative for Manipal Hospitals didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Manipal Hospitals IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth about 8,000 crore and an offer for sale of as many as 43.23 million shares by existing shareholders including TPG Inc. The proceeds from the primary issue will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure and support the company’s expansion plans, according to the draft prospectus.

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Manipal Health is working with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Capital Ltd., and the Indian units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., UBS Group AG and DBS Bank Ltd. on the proposed offering.

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