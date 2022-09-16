Mankind Pharma files for up to $1 bn public issue

Investor Capital International through its affiliates Cairnhill CIPEF and Cairnhill CGPE Ltd, which owns a 11% stake in Mankind, will pare its stake by selling 20 million shares. In addition, Beige Ltd and LinkInvestment Trust, affiliates of ChrysCapital, will partially reduce their holdings by selling about 10 million shares. Private equity firm Capital International had bought the 11% stake in Mankind from ChrysCapital for $200 million. In April 2018, ChrysCapital again took a 10% stake in Mankind for about $350 million.