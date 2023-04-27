Mankind Pharma IPO fails to attract retail investors2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:26 PM IST
- The apathy among retail investors left the retail quota of the company’s IPO book 8% unsubscribed
MUMBAI : Billionaire businessman Ramesh Juneja-promoted pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma Ltd, failed to attract enough retail investors till the closing day of its much-awaited IPO – mirroring a global trend of waning interest for fresh equity issuances among retail investors.
