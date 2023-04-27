Mankind Pharma IPO fails to attract retail investors

The IPO entails an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 40.06 million shares by its current shareholders and promoters. The OFS includes about 3.71 million shares by Ramesh Juneja, 2.80 million shares by Sheetal Arora, 3.51 million shares by Rajeev Juneja, 17.41 million by Cairnhill CIPEF Ltd, 9.96 million shares by Beige Ltd, 2.62 million shares by Cairnhill CGPE Ltd, and 50,000 shares by Link Investment Trust.