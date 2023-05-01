Mankind Pharma IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for announcement of share allotment date, which is most likely on 3rd May 2023. As per the tentative schedule of this Prega News and Manforce maker company's initial public offering (IPO), Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date is most likely on 3rd May 2023. However, those who have applied for the IPO need not to move from pillar to post as they can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at official registrar's website. Meanwhile, as Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date is fast approaching, grey market has gone bullish on the public issue as the secondary market has been in uptrend for last six days. According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd are available at a premium of ₹92 in grey market today.

