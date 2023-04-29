Mankind Pharma IPO: After closure of three days subscription on 27th April 2023, investors and market observers are eager waiting for Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 3rd May 2023. As per the Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status, the public issue received rave response from the QIB segment investors but it failed to get fully subscribed in retail segment. However, grey market is undeterred by these developments as secondary market has been in bull trend for last six straight sessions.

According to market observers, shares of Mankind Pharma Limited are available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today.

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today

Market observers said that despite Mankind Pharma IPO failed to get subscribed 100 per cent in retail portion, strong secondary market mood has lifted the morale of grey market. Mankind Pharma IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹85, which is ₹25 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹60. They said that uptrend in Mankind Pharma IPO GMP can be expected further when market opens on Monday as secondary market is in highly bullish mode as all three key benchmark indices — Nifty, Sensex and Bank Nifty — have breached their recent swing high levels and they are expected to lift the moral of unlisted stock market as well.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today is ₹85, which means grey market is expecting that Mankind Pharma IPO listing price would be around ₹1145 ( ₹1080 + ₹85), which is near 8 per cent higher from Mankind Pharma IPO price band of ₹10286 to ₹1080 per equity share.

Market observers maintained that grey market is signaling that Mankind Pharma shares may have a positive debut on its listing date, which is most likely on 8th May 2023.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator about the success or failure of a public offer. One should stick to the basics and scan financials of the company as it gives concrete fundamental picture that is going to last for long.

The public issue worth ₹4,326.36 crore got subscribed 15.32 times whereas its QIB portion was subscribed 49.16 times. However, the public issue failed to get fully subscribed in the retail segment as it got subscribed only 92 per cent of its total offer.

Mankind Pharma IPO details

After closure of Mankind Pharma IPO subscription, focus has shifted on Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is expected on 3rd May 2023. Mankind Pharma IPO listing is proposed on both NSE and BSE and Mankind Pharma IPO listing date is expected on 8th May 2023.