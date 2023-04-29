Mankind Pharma IPO: GMP (grey market premium) jumps as all eye set on allotment date2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today has surged ₹25 on strong stock market sentiments, say market observers
Mankind Pharma IPO: After closure of three days subscription on 27th April 2023, investors and market observers are eager waiting for Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 3rd May 2023. As per the Mankind Pharma IPO subscription status, the public issue received rave response from the QIB segment investors but it failed to get fully subscribed in retail segment. However, grey market is undeterred by these developments as secondary market has been in bull trend for last six straight sessions.
