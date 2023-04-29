Mankind Pharma IPO GMP today

Market observers said that despite Mankind Pharma IPO failed to get subscribed 100 per cent in retail portion, strong secondary market mood has lifted the morale of grey market. Mankind Pharma IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹85, which is ₹25 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹60. They said that uptrend in Mankind Pharma IPO GMP can be expected further when market opens on Monday as secondary market is in highly bullish mode as all three key benchmark indices — Nifty, Sensex and Bank Nifty — have breached their recent swing high levels and they are expected to lift the moral of unlisted stock market as well.