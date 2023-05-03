The share allotment date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Ltd is expected on 3rd May and once the allotment is announced a bidder can check his Mankind Pharma IPO allocation status as against the bid made online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar, KFin Technologies Limited.

Ahead of the share allotment date of Mankind Pharma IPO, GMP jumps against the issue price and indicates an upside premium of listing. The expected listing price for the Mankind Pharma IPO is ₹1159 (cap price plus today's GMP), according to market experts, who believe that the GMP (Grey Market Premium) for the IPO is now ₹79. According to the GMP of today, the anticipated listing premium is thus 7.31%.

The Mankind Pharma Initial Public Offering (IPO) has received 15.32 subscriptions as of 2023-04-27, for a total of 42,95,12,902 shares. The retail category of the Mankind Pharma IPO received 0.92 times as many subscriptions on the last subscription day, totalling 1,28,56,038 shares as opposed to the 1,40,20,596 shares issued. The Mankind Pharma IPO NII subscription was 3.8 times as many shares as were offered (60,08,827), with a total of 2,28,22,761 shares being bid for the NII category. The Mankind Pharma IPO QIB subscription was used 49.16 times, and 39,38,34,103 total shares were bid as opposed to the offered 80,11,769 shares.

The lead managers of Mankind Pharma IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Iifl Securities, Jefferies India Private and J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd. The IPO opened for subscription on April 25, 2023, and closed on Apr 27, 2023. Although the Mankind Pharma IPO listing date has not yet been made official, May 8, 2023, is the anticipated day.